March for Meals fundraising events throughout March

East Cooper Meals on Wheels' annual March for Meals Events take place from March 1 through April 3 online and at various local restaurants.
March for Meals is an annual, nationwide event designed to bring awareness to the needs of local Meals on Wheels organizations across the country. For East Cooper Meals on Wheels, this year’s event is focused on two primary goals – gathering donations to support the $21,000 a week needed to deliver meals to the homebound, and changing misperceptions about who qualifies for meals within our service area.
The organization has coordinated with the restaurant community, with several establishments hosting “Round It Up” events, through which diners will have an opportunity to learn about Meals on Wheels and make a donation during their meal.
The following restaurants are participating:
Five Loaves (Mt. Pleasant): March 1-7
Burtons Grill: March 8-14
Page’s Okra Grill: March 15–21
Sesame Burgers & Beer: March 22-28
Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit: April 3
For those who prefer to donate directly, gifts can be made to the “No Missed Meals” campaign at www.ecmow.org. Meals on Wheels is 100 percent community-funded, and with its biggest fundraiser of the year postponed until November 3, spring-time donations are especially important this year.
The nonprofit will continue Growing Better, its free online learning series highlighting lessons from the pandemic that matter to its recipients, as well as the community. The sessions for March include Fraud Prevention on March 9 and a live, healthy meal cooking demo with the Lowcountry Food Bank on March 23.
East Cooper Meals on Wheels delivers daily nutrition to residents in Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Daniel Island, Cainhoy and Wando, who are homebound or unable to provide their own meals. They also advocate on behalf of recipients whose needs exceed the scope of their programs. Its mission extends beyond the poor elderly to include anyone of any age who is homebound for any length of time and/or unable to independently provide a meal.