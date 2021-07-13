Make the most of your beach trip to local parks

With beach season in full swing, many residents and tourists will flock to Charleston County beaches to soak up the Lowcounty weather. Charleston County Parks operates Isle of Palms County Park, Folly Beach County Park, and Kiawah Beachwalker Park.
It is essential for beachgoers to become familiar with safety tips that can ensure they have a both enjoyable and safe time at Lowcountry beaches.
Charleston County Parks advises visitors to arrive at the beach parks early or later in the day. Mornings and late afternoons are great times to take in the scenic Carolina coastline. Weekends tend to be the busiest times for the beach parks, but nice weather weekdays and long holiday weekends have the potential to become very busy as well.
As large numbers of people head out to the beaches, visitors should create an alternate plan just in case the park is full. The parks service also strongly encourages visitors to carpool to beach parks to maximize parking availability. Have payment ready to help reduce wait times at park gates and use only one parking spot.
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments developed an app, Beach Reach to make planning a beach trip simple. Visitors can monitor live beach traffic cameras and receive information on parking and local rules and policies.
Charleston County Parks’ beach parks all provide lifeguards during the summer season. However, even with well-trained lifeguard staff it is important for beach-goers to familiarize themselves with important beach and water safety tips.
Charleston County Parks offers the only public guarded beaches in Charleston County and recommends always swimming under the careful watch of these ocean lifeguards. Visitors should always observe and obey all lifeguard commands and warning flags and signs. Lifeguards are on duty at all three beach parks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Aug. 13 and then on weekends only from Aug. 14 to Sept. 26.
Parents should keep a constant watch on their children at all times and teach their children to look for the lifeguards in the event that they get separated from their parents or caregiver. Parents should report missing children to the lifeguard staff immediately so that a search process can begin. It is recommended that parents take a photo of their child when they arrive at the beach. Having such a photo can help with a search in the event a child becomes lost.
It is essential for beach-goers to learn how to identify rip currents and how to escape from them. Rip currents are identified by choppy and different colored water, a break in a wave pattern or foam and seaweed moving out towards the sea. Swimmers should not panic or swim against the current if caught in one. The best way to escape a rip current is to swim parallel to the shoreline and swim back to the shore in a diagonal direction to move away from the rip current. Swimmers should also wave to get a lifeguards’ attention so they can assist in a rescue.
When storms arise at the beach, lightning strikes are possible. If lightning is spotted within 10 miles of a county beach park, everyone should seek shelter.