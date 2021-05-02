You have permission to edit this article.
Lucy Beckham HS thanks East Cooper Medical Center for vaccinations

East Cooper Medical Center and Lucy Beckham High School

East Cooper Medical Center received a special “thank you” from Lucy Beckham High School for administering COVID-19 vaccines to 60 teachers and staff.

East Cooper Medical Center CEO Patrick Downes and other hospital representatives were invited to the high school campus and presented with a large thank you banner in appreciation of East Cooper Medical Center’s efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the community.

The banner features personal messages of thanks from Lucy Beckham High School associates and will be placed on display at the hospital.

