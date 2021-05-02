Lucy Beckham HS thanks East Cooper Medical Center for vaccinations

East Cooper Medical Center received a special “thank you” from Lucy Beckham High School for administering COVID-19 vaccines to 60 teachers and staff.
East Cooper Medical Center CEO Patrick Downes and other hospital representatives were invited to the high school campus and presented with a large thank you banner in appreciation of East Cooper Medical Center’s efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the community.
The banner features personal messages of thanks from Lucy Beckham High School associates and will be placed on display at the hospital.