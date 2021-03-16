You have permission to edit this article.
Lowcountry Pets

  • Updated

Our pets are special. They provide us with love and comfort. In recognition of the joy and happiness our pets bring us the Moultrie News is featuring a few photos of local pets. Enjoy!

Lowcountry Landscapes Photo of the Week will return on March 24.

Dougie on guard duty

Anne Long of Daniel island took this photo of her dog Dougie on squirrel guard duty.
Samson and Delilah fetch the Moultrie News

Ron and Krista Durham of Mount Pleasant shared this photo of their Golden Retrievers, Samson and Delilah, who like to fetch the Moultrie News. They write: “Delilah has to snag a paper from a neighbor who is out of town since Samson always gets the one in his yard. Of course, a treat is involved!”
Dorian enjoying his new cat cave

Anne Compton of Mount Pleasant captured her Maine Coon cat Dorian enjoying his new cat cave.
Daphne and Azuki

Melvyn Smith of Mount Pleasant took this photo of two old pals Daphne and Azuki.
Sweetie in front of azaleas

Susan Coughlin of Mount Pleasant took this photo of Sweetie her Chihuahua in front of azaleas in bloom in Mount Pleasant.
Russell the "love bug"

Michelle Hall of Mount Pleasant shared this photo of Russell a certified therapy dog that cheers up patients and college students. She says he is a “total love bug.”
Coco chilling on the couch

Jackie Morfesis of Charleston took this photo of her dog Coco chilling on the couch.

