Lowcountry nonprofits can apply for free services provided by local marketing agency

Trio Solutions Inc. (TRIO), a Mount Pleasant-based marketing communications agency, will work nonstop for 24 hours to provide free advertising and marketing services to Lowcountry nonprofits during its 14th annual CreateAthon on Oct. 29-30.
CreateAthon is a 24-hour creative marathon started by Riggs Partners in Columbia more than 20 years ago. TRIO joined as the exclusive agency serving the Lowcountry in 2007 and has supported more than 65 nonprofits and has provided more than $500,000 in pro bono services.
TRIO will be accepting applications from Lowcountry-based nonprofits beginning on Monday, July 6 through Friday, Aug. 14. Applicants are required to fill out a written form and are encouraged to submit a 60-second video on why their organization should be selected. Applications can be found at trio-solutions.com/createathon.
"Now more than ever, nonprofits need help to continue doing their work for the Lowcountry," said Stephanie Barrow, TRIO’s CreateAthon and relationship manager. "TRIO is honored to help make a difference in our community by providing pro bono marketing to our recipients who could not otherwise afford them. It is truly a joy to support a wide range of missions by harnessing our collective creative talent for good."
Up to four nonprofits will be selected to take part in TRIO’s 2020 CreateAthon. An additional “People’s Choice” organization will also be chosen through TRIO’s social media channels beginning Sept. 7. The final “People’s Choice” winner, along with the four other selected organizations, will be announced on Sept. 14.
Selected organizations may receive services that include marketing and fundraising plans, logos, websites, postcards, banners, brand identity packages, website assessments and social media plans. Project scopes will vary based on the capacity of the TRIO team as well as the specific needs of the organizations. For more information about CreateAthon, email createathon@trio-solutions.com or call Stephanie Barrow at 843-216-0442.
Local businesses are encouraged to contribute to TRIO's CreateAthon efforts by way of donating food, drinks or sponsoring decorations for the event. Those interested in donating can email createathon@trio-solutions.com.
CreateAthon is a national non-profit organization that recruits marketing and communications agencies, universities, professional organizations and corporate marketing teams across the country as CreateAthon partners. The program has attracted more than 100 agencies, corporate marketing departments, professional organizations and universities as partners. CreateAthon alliances have served more than 1,700 nonprofit organizations in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom and Romania, delivering more than 4,000 pro bono marketing projects at a value of more than $25 million.