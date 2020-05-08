Lowcountry Land Trust turns annual picnic into ‘Picnic in Your Backyard’

Lowcountry Land Trust’s Annual Picnic may have been canceled but that doesn’t mean you can’t picnic for a good cause. Instead of hosting its annual fundraiser and conservation celebration at Sheldon Farms on Wadmalaw Island this year, Lowcountry Land Trust is encouraging supporters to Picnic in Your Backyard.
Throughout the month of May, celebrate the work Lowcountry Land Trust does protecting the region’s natural resources with a picnic at home. The public is invited to pack a picnic and head outdoors to their backyard, balcony, favorite neighborhood greenspace or front porch. Host a family picnic to celebrate Mother’s Day or turn your picnic into a graduation ceremony.
Be sure to share your picnic photos on social media. Tag @LowcountryLandTrust and use hashtag #LLTPicnic for a chance to win four tickets to the 2021 Annual Picnic. If you don’t use social media, send your photos to events@lowcountrylandtrust.org or text them to 843-608-9369.
“For 33 years, we’ve hosted a springtime picnic on a protected property to celebrate the previous year’s conservation milestones and the beauty of a Lowcountry spring. Of course, it’s disappointing we can’t gather with friends and supporters this year, but that doesn’t mean we all can’t soak up some spring sunshine,” said Ashley Demosthenes, president & CEO of Lowcountry Land Trust. “We encourage everyone to have a family picnic in their backyard and take a moment to reflect on what a beautiful and special place the Lowcountry is.”
In 2019, Lowcountry Land Trust completed easements on seven properties in four counties, totaling 3,402 acres of protected land. Last year, the Land Trust was involved in some significant conservation projects, including the protection of Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, Big Snooks in the Savannah River watershed and two properties in the ACE Basin. In total, Lowcountry Land Trust has protected more than 147,000 acres of land across 17 South Carolina counties, including more than 50 miles along Lowcountry rivers.
For more information on Lowcountry Land Trust or Picnic in Your Backyard, visit lowcountrylandtrust.org.