Lowcountry Food Bank's Chefs' Feast raised more than $380,000

The Lowcountry Food Bank held its 22nd annual Chefs' Feast with a "Home Edition" on February 27 as an online, live event. Because during COVID-19 much of the community has been working from home, eating dinner from home and doing almost everything else from home led to the creation of the Chef's Feast: Home Edition.
Presented by Atlas Technologies and hosted by ABC 4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams, the community logged on for the 45-minute virtual event from home and learned how the Lowcountry Food Bank implements its programs that fight childhood hunger in the 10 coastal South Carolina counties it serves.
The Lowcountry Food Bank shattered its Chefs' Feast fundraising goal and raised more than $380,000.
For over 20 years, LCFB has depended on Chefs' Feast to fund its childhood hunger programs. If a child is hungry when they come to school, they will not be equipped to reach their full potential to learn. Proceeds from Chefs' Feast benefit Backpack Buddies, School Market, School Pantry and Summer Meals - which alleviate after-school, weekend and summer hunger for children.
For the fourth consecutive year, Chef Jacques Larson, executive chef of the Obstinate Daughter and Wild Olive, served as Chefs' Feast lead chef. Chef Robert Carter founded Chefs' Feast in 1999, and the event has become one of Charleston's largest charitable events. The slate of participating Chefs' Feast 2021 restaurants included some of the Lowcountry's most prestigious eating places:
Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, Butcher & The Boar, Circa 1886, Cru Café & Cru Catering, The Darling Oyster Bar, Delaney Oyster House, Edmund's Oast, 82 Queen, FARM - Bluffton, Fleet Landing, Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen, Hank's Seafood, Indigo Road Group Restaurants, Jalisco, The Kiawah Island Club Group, KISS Cafe, Magnolias, Ms. Roses Food & Cocktails, Obstinate Daughter, The Royal Tern, Saltus River Grill, Slightly North of Broad/Hall's Management Group in South Carolina, St. Honoré Pastry, Swig & Swine, Wild Olive.
One in five children throughout the Lowcountry experienced food insecurity and hunger in 2020. Through Chefs' Feast proceeds and from community partners, the Lowcountry Food Bank distributed almost 100,000 BackPack Buddies bags to provide food for children to take home on the weekends. In addition, the Lowcountry Food Bank distributed 7,500 School Pantry food boxes to partner schools for students and their families. Through its Summer Meals program, in addition to a free, nutritious meal, more than 5,000 pounds of fresh produce were distributed to children and their families on John's Island.
"We want to thank our community for supporting our first-ever virtual Chefs' Feast," said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO. "Even in the midst of a pandemic, our Lowcountry community showed tremendous support for helping us ensure that food-insecure children have access to healthy food. We hope that next year we can conduct the 23rd annual Chefs' Feast in person."
For more information about Lowcountry Food Bank programs that fight childhood hunger, visit https://www.lowcountryfoodbank.org/ending-hunger/childhood-hunger/.