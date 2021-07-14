Lowcountry Food Bank receives more than $86,000 to fight hunger

The Lowcountry Food Bank recently announced that Crews Subaru and Subaru of America donated $86,561 to help feed food insecure neighbors in the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina that Lowcountry Food Bank serves. The donation will create more than 500,000 meals for those who struggle with hunger.
The check represents the proceeds from the Subaru of America and Feeding America 100 Million Meal campaign this spring and a Crews Subaru Matching Fund campaign.
Officials and staff from the Lowcountry Food Bank, Crews Subaru and City of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey attended the check presentation.
“When Subaru formed a partnership with Feeding America and their partner agencies across the country, my managers, H.R. Hicks, Ken French and I, took a tour of Lowcountry Food Bank. We came away impressed and actually embarrassed that we did not know more about the needs they address. We had supported many of their partner agencies, but not the food bank itself. We have committed to do more, and we will. In 12 months, our efforts have generated more than $108,000 for the Lowcountry Food Bank. We look forward to a long partnership," said Robert Crews, owner of Crews Subaru.
This is a critical time for Lowcountry Food Bank and its service to our community.
"The increased need for food brought on by the Covid pandemic is still an issue in 2021," said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President & CEO. "Food insecurity among children rose 38% between 2019 and 2020 with more than 55,000 children who don't know where their next meal is coming from. The rise in food insecurity among adults in the Lowcountry rose 29% between 2019 and 2020, representing more than 185,000 people who struggle with hunger. This generous gift from Crews Subaru and Subaru of America will make such a significant impact for our neighbors in need and the Lowcountry Food Bank is grateful."