Local teen seeking help cleaning Wappetaw Cemetery for Eagle Scout project

William Lupton is working to achieve Eagle rank with Boy Scout Troop 20, based out of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church in the Old Village.
For his Eagle Scout project, he is seeking help from the community to clean up the Wappetaw Cemetery in Awendaw. The cemetery is located right behind Sewee Restaurant on Highway 17.
The cemetery dates back to the 1700s and is one of the first established in our area. The church moved to McClellanville in the 1860s but the cemetery remains and is very overgrown.
"I would greatly appreciate your help in this endeavor," Lupton said.
This project requires lawn care equipment such as weed eaters, rakes, bush axes, push mowers, hedge clippers, etc. Lupton said instead of parking on site at the cemetery, he has permission to park at Awendaw Green.
Anyone interested in helping or for more information, contact Lupton at williammlupton@gmail.com or 843-214-5836.