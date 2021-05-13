Local students graduate from University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi recently celebrated more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university's 168th Commencement exercises.
The following local students are candidates for graduation:
- Lauren Dey Popson, of Isle Of Palms, is receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration. Popson is a marketing major in the School of Business Administration.
- Scott Lee Mitchell, of Mount Pleasant, is receiving a Doctor of Philosophy in the graduate school.
- Elizabeth Parker Walters, of Mount Pleasant, is receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration. Walters is a entrepreneurship major in the School of Business Administration.
- Alexandra Victoria Biddie, of Mount Pleasant, is receiving a Bachelor of Science. Biddie is a integrated marketing communications major in the School of Journalism and New Media.
- Caroline Victoria Boals, of Mount Pleasant, is receiving a Bachelor of Science. Boals is a integrated marketing communications major in the School of Journalism and New Media.
"This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement," said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities."
Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, delivered the commencement address, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.