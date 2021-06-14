Local students graduate from the College of Charleston

The College of Charleston awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies.
The following local students earned degrees:
- Grace Parker of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
- Robert Seabrook of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- William Hudson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
- Isabella Principe of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies.
- Samuel Carroll of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology.
- Robert Shirley of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality/Tourism Management.
- Emily Zogas of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Education in Science And Math For Teachers.
- Cole Shippee of Daniel Island graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
- Keon Rezaeerod of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
- Abigail Martuscello of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
- Jacob Ballou of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science.
- Willard Silcox of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preservation and Community Planning.
- Abryonna White of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- William Brittelli of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- Carter Weston of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
- Charles Lupton of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
- William McClary of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
- Christopher Mims of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
- Alyssa Rafferty of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.
- Millie Chantepie of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
- Richard Russell of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
- Ariel Lavender of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art.
- Holland Fava of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preservation and Community Planning.
- Joshua Johnson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management.
- Meredith Schilpp of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
- Grant Jackson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
- Samantha Watson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.
- Morgan Pace of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
- Violet West of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology.
- Madison Baxley of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- Allison Parness of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Certificate in Special Education.
- Catherine Flanders of Daniel Island graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
- Alexandra Herron of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
- Daniel Thompson of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
- Brady Dumont of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
- Melissa Mellette of Daniel Island graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
- Tyler Ward of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- Emily Rogers of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- Jerome Knight of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
- Samantha Montemagno of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
- Tomas Cox of Daniel Island graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
- Kiri Taylor of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching in Performance Arts Education.
- Hannah Nadobny of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
- Ashlyn Summersett of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
- Hallie Buchanan of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
- Hadasya Pramesti of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
- Diana-Christine Boucher of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
- Phoebe Crawford of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
- Ethan Waugh of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Data Science.
- Michelle White of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Women’s and Gender Studies.
- Ryan Harbit of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
- Aubrey Tinder of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology.
- Mailynh Doan of Daniel Island graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
- Allison Clark of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Certificate in English for Speakers Other Languages.
- Sophie Mauerhan of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
- Raymond Harris of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies.
- Rylee Fetterhoff of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.
- Michaela Skinner of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology and a Bachelor of Arts in Archaeology.
- Duncan Carey of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
- Alexis Burgess of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
- Rachel Foertsch of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
- Brooklynn Dimaio of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
- Mary Elizabeth Griffin of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
- Amy Carey of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
- Anthony Farah of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
- Julia Price of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
- Anna Noury of Daniel Island graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
- Allison Horan of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
- May Nguyen of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
- Jessica Laforge of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
- Sarah Glasgow of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.
- Anna Perkins of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
- Hannah Rawles of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.