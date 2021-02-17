Local students earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech

The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Bryan Lin of Mount Pleasant and Peyton O'Malley of Daniel Island.
One of the nation's leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology enrolls nearly 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation's top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report.