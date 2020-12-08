Local State Farm agent hosts holiday food drive to give back

Looking to support the Mount Pleasant community this holiday season, Tony Pope, a State Farm agent, is hosting a canned food drive for East Cooper Community Outreach in his office at 3044 North Hwy. 17 through Dec. 22.
“East Cooper Community Outreach works tirelessly to provide assistance for families in our community and has been meeting increased need during COVID-19,” Pope said. “Our office is happy to help in this small way.”
ECCO supports those in need by providing assistance with basic needs, health services and empowerment. Since the pandemic hit in March, ECCO’s financial assistance requests have more than tripled from community members who were struggling to pay utility or rent bills. Each week, hundreds in the community receive donated food, now in a drive-through system that ensures social distancing.
Laura Patterson, the marketing coordinator for Tony Pope’s State Farm office, said this is the first year the office has hosted a holiday food drive for ECCO. She wanted to find a local food bank to give back to community members in need and support a nonprofit in the area. She said that nonprofits are struggling especially this year since they are unable to hold their usual fundraisers.
“This time of year has been hard on a lot of people and this is probably the best year to do a food drive if you’re going to do one,” Patterson said.
ECCO’s most needed items include:
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Cereal, breakfast bars and oatmeal
- Dry pasta, canned pasta and pasta sauce
- Pancake or waffle mix and grits
- Beef stew and boxed instant potatoes
- Canned soup, bagged rice and dry beans
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Macaroni and cheese
- Canned meat
This list and other information regarding ECCO’s food drives can be found at www.eccocharleston.org/food-drive.