Local resident takes third place in the 47th Annual Don Hawley Invitational Fly Fishing Tarpon Tournament

The 47th Annual Don Hawley Invitational Fly Fishing Tarpon Tournament, one of the “Big Three” tarpon fly tournaments, proved to be a challenging week of tarpon fishing with a total of only 85 fish caught on fly during the five day tournament.
The Don Hawley brings together some of the best fly anglers from around the world who are all competitive and passionate about catching the silver king.
Windy weather did not discourage the anglers and guides, as everyone seemed happy to see each other in person for the competition, versus last year’s virtual check in.
The Don Hawley was the first tarpon tournament to stop the killing, in 1987, of tarpon. Anglers receive 1,000 points for each fish measuring four feet or more caught and released, in accordance with International Game Fish Association rules.
The Grand Champion title is awarded to the angler and guide with the most fish caught and released during the five day competition.
In addition to other awards, grand champion names will be added to the Perpetual Trophy showcasing the names of all past champion anglers and guides. The perpetual trophy resides at Florida Keys Outfitters in Islamorada, Florida.
Angler Julian Robertson from Vero Beach, FL and his guide, Captain Rob Fordyce, won the Grand Championship with 15 releases. This marks the second time Robertson will have his name added to the perpetual trophy and seventh time Fordyce will have his name added to the historical trophy within four decades. They were the only team to consistently catch fish every day of the tournament, and came in with a grand slam of five releases on the last day alone.
Coming in second place was angler Evan Carruthers from Maple Plain, MN and his guide, Capt. Greg Dini with 10 releases.
Third place was won by angler Baker Bishop from Sullivan’s Island and his guide, Alonzo Sotillo with nine releases.
Angler Rich Garcia from Islamorada, FL and Capt. Luis Cortes brought in the most releases (two) by time on the first day. Bishop and Capt. Sotillo brought in the most releases on the second and fourth days, three respectively. Robertson and Fordyce brought in the most releases (three) on the third day, and angler Evan Carruthers with Capt. Greg Dini brought in the most releases (five) by time on the last day, which also earned them High Point Day for the whole week.
The Annual Don Hawley Invitational Tarpon Fly Fishing Tournament began in 1974. Proceeds benefit the Guides Trust Foundation, which assists Florida Keys Guides in times of hardship and provides scholarships to Florida Keys students interested in the marine sciences.
Next year’s tournament will take place June 6-10, 2022.