Local mental health walk becomes national virtual event on Oct. 10

Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Charleston Area, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks Your Way Charleston. This year NAMIWalks is “going virtual.” On Saturday, Oct. 10, NAMI Charleston Area will participate in NAMIWalks Your Way: A National Day of Hope. This day also marks World Mental Health Day and the last Saturday of Mental Illness Awareness Week.
Instead of walking a 5K together at Wannamaker Park, participants will choose an activity of their choice and join virtually with nearly 70 other NAMIWalks and hundreds of thousands of mental health advocates from across the country.
Many participants still plan to walk, using their treadmill or going outside in the backyard or through a local park—all while taking precautions to stay safe. Others plan to hula-hoop, flip pancakes, practice yoga or do another activity they enjoy. They will share their activities on social media and follow NAMI Charleston’s program on Facebook Live that includes mental health facts, participant activities and local entertainment.
“One in five adults experience mental illness, but it touches five in five people either directly or indirectly,” according to Kelly Troyer. “Now more than ever, our communities need to come together to raise awareness and let people know they are not alone.”
To join NAMIWalks Your Way, visit www.namiwalks.org/charleston There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Funds raised support NAMI Charleston’s FREE mental health programs and services.
“This year we are already seeing an increased demand for mental health services,” adds Kelly Troyer. “Our walk slogan ‘mental health for all’ has never been truer.”
NAMIWalks is supported across the country by National Lead Sponsor, Alkermes, and National Partner, Takeda Lundbeck. We would like to thank our local sponsors, Charleston County Government, Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, Boeing, Trident Health, MUSC, 360 internet Strategy, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Heath Productions & Adams Outdoor Advertising.
NAMI Charleston is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.