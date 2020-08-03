Below is a list of local closures due to the threat of Hurricane Isaias:
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) closed its operation center at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Aug. 3 , in response to Isaias. The operations center, located at 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, will reopen on Tuesday, August 4, at 9:00 a.m.
MPW also reminds its customers to minimize toilet flushing during the storm, as flooding and power outages add stress to the wastewater collection system. In the case of a power outage, please wait until the power is restored to flush. Customers experiencing a water or wastewater emergencies should call (843) 884-9626. On-call staff will respond, weather permitting.
Library
Charleston County Public Library will suspend curbside operations on Monday, Aug. 3, due to potential inclement weather from Tropical Storm Isaias. If you were scheduled to pick up materials from a library branch, staff will contact you to reschedule your pickup. For updates on our operations, please visit ccpl.org.
Charleston County Parks
Due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Isaias, Charleston County Parks’ three waterparks (Whirlin’ Waters, Splash Island and Splash Zone) will be closed on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Due to weather conditions as Isaias approaches, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission has closed its beach parks (Folly Beach County Park, Isle of Palms County Park, Kiawah Beachwalker Park and also the Folly Beach Pier). All other Charleston County Parks and facilities will close at 3 p.m. today. For updates, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.