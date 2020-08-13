Local authors debut book on holistic approach to organizing

Mount Pleasant authors Liz Ryan and Kari Kim are proud to debut their new book, "A Simple Nest, A Holistic Approach to Organizing Your Space."
During a time when many people are stuck at home, looking to get organized, but don’t know where to start, "A Simple Nest" is the perfect guide. Ryan and Kim, the founders of the home-simplifying business, A Simple Nest, share their holistic approach to organizing that focuses on the home, the spirit and the earth. Their down-to-earth process does not mean that everything should look perfect and remain tidy at all times.
Instead, Ryan and Kim teach how to gain control of life by reducing what one has to manage. By clearing the physical and mental clutter blocking the way, life comes into focus. One can begin to walk a simpler path, wake up their sense of creativity and explore their inner passions.
A Simple Nest is a book about self-discovery and finding peace and balance in life. Doesn’t everyone deserve a simple nest?
Ryan and Kim are two friends raising six kids, three dogs, one cat and two husbands in the suburbs of Charleston. On a mission to master the art of living simply, they have spent the last ten years helping individuals and families reduce, refresh and repurpose to discover a more simplistic lifestyle. Follow their journey as they share their favorite tips and lessons to help conquer the physical and mental clutter that can prevent you from living your best life. Together they are changing lives, one nest at a time.
Learn more at asimplenest.com.