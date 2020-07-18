Local authors announce new children's book to benefit four animal rescue organizations

Local authors and life partners, Julie Weldon and Stacey Pierce, announced the release of their children’s book "Rescued By Rico" − a story inspired by their late rescue dog.
Filled with playful images by illustrator Tami Boyce, Rescued By Rico is a story to show the importance of adopting rescue pets and helping parents guide their children through the difficult transition of a pet crossing the rainbow bridge.
Inspired by the true story of Weldon and Pierce’s dog Rico, the book outlines their journey of saving an abandoned Rico from Puerto Rico after a big storm left him without a family or a home. Rico’s kind demeanor and loving ways teach readers the importance of commitment to giving pets a loving home until the pet is ready to join their friends across the rainbow bridge.
Pierce and Weldon worked with Tami Boyce to create the illustrations to capture the personality of the real-life Rico. The Indiegogo campaign launched today and will run until August 13th, 2020. 50% of the proceeds will go to four different animal rescue charities including Charleston Animal Society. The books are available in both paperback and hardback ranging from $18 USD to $30 USD.
"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Rico to the world. In the short time we were privileged to have him as a part of our family, he made such an impact on us,” said Weldon and Pierce. “We hope to accomplish three purposes with our book Rescued By Rico. First, to highlight how wonderful rescue dogs can be. Second, to help adults navigate the hard conversation about our beloved pets passing over the Rainbow Bridge. And third, to give money to rescue organizations who are doing amazing work."
The book is available for purchase on Indiegogo.com.