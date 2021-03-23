Live music returns to the Mount Pleasant Pier with Cheers on the Pier

Charleston County Parks has announced the return of its Cheers on the Pier series.
Cheers on the Pier is a great way to enjoy live music outdoors while taking in the sights, smells and even tastes of the Mount Pleasant Pier.
On select Thursday evenings, people are invited to gather on the lawn outside the Riverwatch Café at the base of the pier for free live music. You might even catch a signature Lowcountry sunset.
The Riverwatch Café offers made-to-order sandwiches, ice cream, fruit smoothies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and more. It is open year-round and seating is available outside.
The events run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and are free of charge. Chairs and blankets are encouraged. Outside alcohol and coolers are prohibited.
Dates and Performers:
- March 25: Dallas Baker
- April 8: Chris Boone
- April 22: Jamie Coan
The Mount Pleasant Pier is located at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge and is adjacent to the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. It stretches 1,250 feet into Charleston Harbor.
For details on Cheers at the Pier or the Mount Pleasant Pier, call 843- 795-4386 or visit www.CharlestonCountyParks.com