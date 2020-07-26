Library Society provides opportunity for the Free Speech "Talk"

On Thursday, July 30 at 4:30 p.m., the Charleston Library Society will digitally host Suzanne Nossel, author and the CEO of PEN America, to talk with us about her book, D are to Speak: Defending Free Speech For All.
A vital, necessary playbook for navigating and defending free speech today, D are To Speak provides a pathway for promoting free expression while also cultivating a more inclusive public culture.
Nossel, a leading voice in support of true free expression, delivers a vital guide to maintaining democratic debate that is open, but at the same time respectful of the rich diversity of backgrounds and opinions in a changing country. Centered on practical principles, Nossel equips readers with the tools needed to speak one’s mind in today’s society without resorting to curbs on free speech.
Nossel warns against the increasingly fashionable embrace of expanded government and corporate controls over speech, warning that such strictures can reinforce the marginalization of lesser-heard voices. Replete with insightful arguments, colorful examples, and salient advice, D are To Speak brings much-needed clarity and guidance to this pressing—and often misunderstood—debate.
Prepare to be challenged and stimulated by this event, and we hope that you come away with a fresh outlook of what authentic free speech is.
This Zoom event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required. To RSVP, visit charlestonlibrarysociety.org or call 843.723.9912. All respondents will receive a link and password to the Zoom lecture on the day of the event.