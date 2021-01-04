Library branches returning to curbside services

After recent temporary closures due to COVID-19, three Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) branches are temporarily suspending in-person services and returning to curbside operations only.
The Main Library (68 Calhoun St.), Mt. Pleasant Regional (1133 Mathis Ferry Rd.), and Wando Mount Pleasant Library (1400 Carolina Park Blvd) closed for in-person services on Monday, Jan. 4.
“With the recent rise in COVID-19 numbers in the county and state, and a number of recent COVID-related closures at these three branches specifically, we felt that it was in the best interest of the safety of our staff and patrons to return these branches to curbside operations,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig.
“Curbside service allows us to continue to serve the community in a safe and thoughtful manner. As we have done throughout this entire process, we will continue to work with DHEC and monitor CDC guidelines and recommendations to determine how best to proceed,” she said.
At the Main, Mt. Pleasant and Wando branches, curbside service is available during the following days and hours:
- Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- *Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. (Main Library Only)
Curbside services are also available at the Edisto, Folly, Village and McClellanville branches (hours vary, please contact the branch or visit ccpl.org for details).
All other branches remain open to the public for limited in-person operations. For more information, or to schedule curbside pickup, visit ccpl.or/curbside anytime or call the branch during the operating hours listed above.