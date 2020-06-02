Library adjusts some of the announced curbside operation hours to begin June 8

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will begin providing curbside service on Monday, June 8 at most library branches so patrons may pick up books and other items they have placed on hold. The library locations have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some of the hours and locations that were announced previously have been modified to address safety concerns regarding recent looting and property damage around Charleston County.
The changes include:
• Main and Dart libraries will not begin curbside service on June 8. A new date to begin curbside at these locations will be announced at a later time.
The new hours of curbside operation for all other branches* are:
• Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*Due to some construction work, Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library will also not be operating curbside service until further notice. Their book drop will also be closed.
Patrons can place holds on our website at www.ccpl.org anytime or by calling their local branch during the operating hours listed above.
CCPL is still waiving all fines that would have been accrued on materials during this time. We will not be taking cash payments at this time, so if patrons wish to pay previous fines, they may only do so online through Paypal. Patrons with questions about this should call their local branch starting on June 1.
As the inside of the building will not be accessible to the public, in-person programs and room bookings remain suspended. However, virtual programs will continue on our website, where you can access a calendar of virtual events, and on our Facebook page.
Wi-Fi will continue being accessible outside all CCPL buildings Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Patrons may also continue signing up for temporary e-cards and using those e-cards to access all of our digital materials and resources.
CCPL is working hard to ensure it serves its patrons with the best customer service and to maintain the safety of its patrons and staff, the Library asks its patrons follow these instructions when utilizing curbside service:
How to Use Curbside Pick-Up Service:
- Reserve the items you wish to check out by placing a hold online or by phone. All items will be available for checkout except:
- Telescopes
- Storytime Kits
- Electronic magnifiers
- New American Kits
- Museum Passes
- You will receive a notification that your items have been processed and are ready to schedule for pick up.
- Call the branch where you indicated you will be picking up your items BEFORE you travel to the branch. Phone calls will be taken during the operating hours listed above to schedule your curbside pickup.
- When you arrive at the branch location, please follow the instructions on the signage for parking and remain in your vehicle. Walkers should follow the instructions for walk-up pickup and adhere to social distancing practices.
- Once you arrive, call the branch. The phone number will be listed on the signage at the location upon your arrival and is available on our website at www.ccpl.org/branches.
- One of our staff members will approach your vehicle and ask you to show your library card or identification. They will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and will maintain social distance.
- Wait for us while we work our magic and fetch your items.
- Your items will be delivered to you in your vehicle in a paper bag.
- Enjoy your reading, watching, listening and loving of CCPL items!
- Return your items in the book drops by the due date.
The book returns opened on May 18 and remain open. All items returned are being quarantined for 72 hours before they are processed, checked back in and recirculated. We ask that the following items not be returned in the book drop. If you wish to return any of these items, please call your local branch beginning June 1 to arrange the return.
- Interlibrary loans (ILL’s)
- Storytime Kits
- Telescopes
- Digital magnifiers
- Museum passes
- Book Club Kits
