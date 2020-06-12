Knights of Columbus to host Flag Day ceremony aboard USS Yorktown

Saturday, June 13 at 9 a.m. the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree) will commemorate Flag Day (officially observed June 14) by hosting a ceremony on the flight deck of the historic aircraft carrier USS Yorktown.
Fourth Degree members of the Knights of Columbus are noted for their focus on Patriotism. Known as “Sir Knights,” they support members of the community, veterans and active-duty military. Saturday, the group will retire and replace an American Flag on the on the USS Yorktown. A short recitation will accompany each fold of the retired flag.
The ceremony will be streamed live on Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/patriotspoint.org. Visitors may view the ceremony in person aboard the Yorktown. Normal admission charges will apply.
On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation designating June 14 as Flag Day. President Wilson stated that he selected this day because “It is the anniversary of the day upon which the flag of the United States was adopted by the Congress as the emblem of the Union.” He added, “On that day rededicate ourselves to the nation, ‘one and inseparable’ from which every thought that is not worthy of our fathers’ first vows in independence, liberty, and right shall be excluded and in which we shall stand with united hearts.”