Keeping the Christmas tree tradition alive

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” even in the Lowcountry where there are more palm trees than Fraser firs. Cardinal Tree Farms, in Ashe County, North Carolina, brings freshly cut Christmas trees from the mountains to parking lots across town.
The family-owned business has grown Fraser firs in the Blue Ridge Mountains since the 1960s. Mitch Poe took over operations from his dad, Paul Poe. Now, Malachi Poe, Mitch Poe’s son who graduated from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington in May, is working his first harvest season with the family business as a full-time employee. This season, he operated the lot on Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant, although all of the trees sold out within the first week of December.
“Pretty much my job is to sell Christmas trees while making everybody feel safe and still relishing the Christmas season,” Malachi Poe said.
Growing up, Poe helped out his family with harvest season. He remembered wanting to carry the big trees, but could only handle the small ones. He said he has always loved being around during the busy season because of the holiday excitement, but as a kid he did not see the hard aspects of it.
Now, he understands the pressure and stress that goes into a successful harvest season, explaining that it is a year’s worth of work in two months. He said working for the tree farm is “a jack-of-all-trades job” because he has to learn how to use the equipment and know how to sell the trees to customers. There’s a lot of multitasking when the lot gets busy, but he said he’s enjoyed meeting and interacting with customers in the Charleston area.
“I hope they feel our excitement in terms of that we work all year long to create the perfect Christmas tree,” Poe said.
This year, many traditions are canceled or adjusted. Instead of unwrapping gifts as a big family or enjoying a Christmas meal together, many are gathering with just a few loved ones. There is a lingering feeling of loss, whether it’s remembering the normalcy of Christmases past or missing those who are not around.
Despite the changes, one tradition that remains is the focal point of the home during the holidays, a Christmas tree. Some are decorated with colorful, flashy lights and hand-made ornaments, others with silver bells and bright white lights. While the simple decoration in the corner of a living room does not replace what is missing, it can serve as a reminder of hope.
“Multiple people told me they’re just trying to find something to be excited for… They almost want Christmas to be longer this year,” Poe said.
Kathliene Odom, a long-time Cardinal Tree Farms customer, picks out her tree each year at one of the Cardinal Tree lots. She even followed them across town after they moved to a different lot.
This year, Odom decorated her home a week earlier than usual and wrote a Christmas letter to friends and family that reflected on the year.
“We have to be grateful that we are healthy,” Odom said. “We have to do everything we can to celebrate this Christmas as safe and as healthy.”
One aspect that stands out to Odom is Cardinal Tree Farms’ commitment to going above and beyond in service and quality.
“The minute the tent went up, you knew the best trees were coming,” Odom said.
She said the employees are family-oriented and friendly. One year, Odom and her mom brought a cake to one who was working on his birthday.
Odom remembered a specific holiday season, right when she and her husband moved into a new house. Her husband warned her to make sure she measured the ceiling so the tree would fit. She went to the tree farm and found a beautiful, crisp tree that she had to buy. She brought the tree home, stood it up and it scratched the ceiling.
She brought the tree back to the lot and the employees cut it down to fit, while joking and giving her a hard time about scratching her new ceiling.
Poe said that the tradition of picking out a Christmas tree should not be forgotten about or replaced. One of his favorite aspects of the job is providing customers with “a little slice of holiday spirit.”
“I don't want to say proud is the word, it's good to feel like you're able to provide something for someone else,” Poe said.