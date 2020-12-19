Keep up with children’s dental checkups

During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s tempting to put off routine medical care and checkups. But delaying those important exams could lead to additional problems down the road. The doctors and staff at Mount Pleasant pediatric dentist Kids Teeth are urging parents to keep up those regular dental checkups and cleanings for their children.
“Dentistry is essential health care,” said Dr. Mike Myers, board certified dentist at Kids Teeth. “Studies have shown that underlying dental and periodontal disease puts patients at an increased risk for other systemic illnesses.”
Kids Teeth suggests some ways parents can make children’s oral health a priority – even during a pandemic.
Prevention: Brushing twice daily, flossing, and visiting the dentist twice per year are the best ways to prevent early-stage cavities from growing into more serious issues. Catching issues, like cavities, early can prevent pain, infection, and the need for emergency treatments.
Routine: Creating a dental routine for your child reduces anxiety and makes it more likely they’ll enjoy their trips to the dentist. Visiting the same dental office regularly helps children get familiar with the pediatric dental practice, its surroundings and the dental team.
Improved Overall Health: Untreated dental issues can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing, and learning.
Save Money: Skipping your biannual cleanings and X-rays can cost you more in the long run. Paying for preventative dental care is much less expensive than paying for fillings, crowns and other expensive procedures to repair damage missed due to lack of regular care.
Reinforcement: Children tend to tune out their parents. Sometimes they need another adult or doctor to reinforce messages about brushing, flossing and good dental hygiene habits.
“We understand that these are different times, and we must add these extra safety measures to protect our patients and staff,” said Dr. Will MacDonald, board certified pediatric dentist at Kids Teeth.