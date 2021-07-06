Kathy Landing seeks the position of Mayor of Mount Pleasant

Kathy Landing is seeking the position of Mayor of Mount Pleasant. Elected to the Mount Pleasant Town Council in 2017, she announced her bid to run on June 9 to 90 supporters at Bricco Bracco Restaurant.
Having moved to the Lowcountry in 1984 with her husband Joe, who was stationed here with the US Navy, Landing built her successful investment advisory and financial planning practice from the ground up. Her hard work, determination, and the ability to get out and meet people and listen to their dreams, empowered her clients to plan for the future to achieve their goals.
After a job promotion took she and her family to Greensboro, NC for a number of years she traveled back and forth to the Lowcountry to serve her clients.
Kathy and Joe decided to move back permanently to the place they loved best, Mount Pleasant. Their children, Kristie and Joseph, both attended Cario Middle and Wando High School, and Joseph started at Pinckney Elementary.
She credits this experience, along with raising two children as a working mom, and numerous volunteer efforts including multiple non-profit boards in everything from the arts, to Board Chair of Operation Smile of the Carolinas, to the Chamber of Commerce to her church finance committee with preparing her for the work of serving the public as a council member and potential future mayor.
Landing is a successful businesswoman, financial planner, community leader, public servant, military wife and proud mother. She said she has the experience to tackle the problems the Mount Pleasant community faces.
She currently holds the position of chair of the Town economic development committee, and serves on the finance committee that has advanced balanced budgets year-after-year and helped ensure the Town remains one of the most fiscally sound in the nation with a AAA bond rating. She also serves on the fire, transportation, flood resilience, public services and human resources committees, and formerly served on bids and purchases.
Landing gave three reasons for running for mayor.
“Mount Pleasant needs a proactive, positive mayor who knows how to collaborate with others and build consensus to solve our toughest problems. We need a mayor who is truly for all of Mount Pleasant, not just a certain part of town or a special interest group,” she said. “Mount Pleasant needs a mayor who understands that limited government is the best government.”
The most important issues on her list include “first and foremost” traffic congestion, then protecting green spaces, recruiting and supporting new businesses to bring high-paying jobs and needed services close to where people live, and keeping taxes low.
“What you will have is someone you can trust to get up every day ready to solve whatever problems, calmly face whatever crisis, and help promote our quality of life to be the very best it can be,” said Landing. “Together, we will continue to build this community to be a place of prosperity, safety, and beauty for future generations.”
Follow the campaign on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @KathyLandingMtP.