Junior League to hold community Diaper Drive

The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank will host a summer diaper drive to collect diapers, baby wipes and monetary donations for area families experiencing financial strain from April 17 through 25.
Last year the JLC Diaper Bank distributed 180,375 diapers and pull-up training pants and served more than 3,788 children as part of the Junior League of Charleston COVID-19 response efforts.
The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank, which collects, packages and works with community partner organizations to distribute diapers to the community, launched in 2017 as a way to address the growing need of diaper assistance for families in the Lowcountry.
For countless families, having enough diapers is a constant struggle. Without diapers, children cannot attend daycare, which may prevent parents from making an income.
Diapers are not funded by WIC and SNAP programs, and without this financial assistance, babies are left in their diapers longer, leading to severe diaper rash that could lead to other medical problems.
The pandemic has been especially hard on families already living to paycheck to paycheck.
This summer’s diaper drive marks the fourth consecutive year of the fundraiser, and the JLC hopes it will not only bring in ample donations, but also serve as an opportunity to continue to educate the community and draw awareness to this growing need.
“Every year, the JLC looks to identify and address areas of impact under the broad service focus of Strengthening Families.
Through a combination of volunteer hours and trained leaders, we address immediate community needs and provide long-term, sustainable improvements,” said Beth Meredith, president of the Junior League of Charleston.
“Our Diaper Bank is leading the way by distributing this essential children’s health item and raising awareness of diaper need. We are proud to have met the dramatic increase in diaper demand during the current crisis to make a positive impact in over 2,000 children’s lives during the past six months,” said Meredith.
In addition to the annual diaper drives, the JLC individuals, families and local businesses host their own drives to increase awareness of the Diaper Bank and its mission throughout the Lowcountry.
Anyone can host a drive by visiting the JLC diaper bank’s host website .