Junior League of Charleston to observe Diaper Need Awareness Week

Starting Monday, Sept. 21, the Junior League of Charleston (JLC) Diaper Bank will be hosting a virtual diaper drive in conjunction with National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Diaper Need Awareness Week is an initiative created by the National Diaper Bank Network to draw attention and mobilize community efforts to end diaper need, an often overlooked and hidden consequence of poverty. Join together with the JLC Diaper Bank to help ensure this basic need is met for the babies and toddlers in our communities.
There are several ways the community can support the JLC Diaper Bank and National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 21-27.
- Host a Virtual Diaper Drive by requesting diaper donations and setting up a fundraising page at justgiving.com/campaign/JLCDiaperBank
- Host a neighborhood diaper drive
- Host a school, work or organization diaper drive
- Spread awareness of diaper need and the JLC Diaper Bank on social media
- Donate diapers at one of the public drop off locations listed on the JLC website
- Purchase diapers through our wish list or registry at linktr.ee/diaperbank
- Make a monetary donation to the JLC Diaper Bank on the Junior League of Charleston’s website here.
Diapers donated to the JLC Diaper Bank will be distributed throughout various local organizations to ease the daily financial burden facing many families throughout the Lowcountry. Monetary donations will be used to purchase diapers through the organization’s discount purchasing network.
Prior to COVID-19, one in three American families struggled to afford enough diapers to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy. No state or federal child safety-net program allocates dollars specifically to purchase diapers; WIC and SNAP are nutrition-based programs and do not cover diapers. Without a sufficient supply of diapers, parents have to choose between buying food, diapers or other basic necessities. The JLC Diaper Bank continues to see a significant increase in the number of families in need of diaper assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During these unprecedented times of community crisis, the JLC Diaper Bank remains committed to ensuring all children in the Tri-County area have access to a sufficient supply of diapers to remain healthy, able to thrive, and reach their full potential. The JLC Diaper Bank has distributed more than 103,200 diapers and pull-up training pants as part of its COVID-19 relief and response efforts.
“Every year, the JLC looks to identify and address areas of impact under the broad service focus of Strengthening Families. Through a combination of volunteer hours and trained leaders, we address immediate community needs and provide long-term, sustainable improvements,” says Beth Meredith, president of the Junior League of Charleston. “Our Diaper Bank is leading the way by distributing this essential children’s health item and raising awareness of diaper need. We are proud to have met the dramatic increase in diaper demand during the current crisis to make a positive impact in over 2,000 children’s lives during the past six months.”
Diaper need is an ongoing issue, and the community is encouraged to support the JLC Diaper Bank so it can continue supporting area families.
To learn more about the Diaper Bank, visit jlcharleston.org/diaperbank.