June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out across the country, many Americans are looking forward to resuming their lives and returning to normal. This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging South Carolinians of all ages to make brain health an important part of this transition.
“The past year has been extremely challenging for most Americans,” said Cindy Alewine, President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter. “Chronic stress, like that experienced during the pandemic, can impact memory, mood and anxiety. As we begin to return to normal, we encourage individuals to take steps to promote their own brain health and well-being.”
The association offers the following suggestions:
Follow the Basics
Many experts agree that people can improve their brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline by adopting healthy lifestyle habits, preferably in combination, including:
- Exercising regularly to help increase blood flow to the body and brain. There is strong evidence that regular physical activity is linked to better memory and thinking.
- Maintaining a heart-healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables to ensure a well-balanced diet. In particular, the Mediterranean and DASH diets are linked to better cognitive functioning, and help reduce risk of heart disease as well.
- Getting regular, uninterrupted sleep, Adults should get at least seven hours of sleep each night, which benefits physical and psychological health and helps clear waste from the brain.
- Staying socially and mentally active. Connect with friends and family and engage the mind by completing a jigsaw puzzle, playing strategy games or learning a new language or musical instrument.
Return to Normal at Your Own Pace
Many Americans are eager for a return to normal life following the pandemic, but others are anxious. In fact, one recent survey found that nearly half of adults (49%) feel uncomfortable about returning to in-person interactions when the pandemic ends. For those feeling anxious, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests taking small steps. It may also be important to set boundaries and communicate your preferences to others in your social circles.
Help Others
Research shows that helping others in a crisis can be an effective way to alleviate stress and anxiety. One study published during the pandemic found that adults over age 50 who volunteer for about two hours per week have a substantially reduced risk of dying, higher levels of physical activity and an improved sense of well-being. Consider volunteering in your community, running errands or delivering meals to a home-bound senior or donating to a favorite cause, such as supporting participants in the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day event on June 20.
Unplug and Disconnect
While technology has kept us connected through COVID-19, it has also created fatigue for many. Experts warn that excessive stimulation coming from our phones, computers, and social media sources can add to our already heightened anxiety levels. To avoid technology overload, experts advise setting limits on your screen time, not carrying your phone everywhere, and disconnecting from digital devices at bedtime.
Control Your Stress Before it Controls You
In small doses, stress teaches the brain how to respond in healthy ways to the unexpected, inconvenient or unpleasant realities of daily life.
Prolonged or repeated stress, however, can wear down and damage the brain, leading to serious health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, memory loss and increased risk for dementia. Reports indicate that Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers are especially vulnerable to physical and emotional stress. The Alzheimer’s Association offers tips to help manage caregiver stress, such as meditation, exercise, listening to music or returning to a favorite activity you missed during the pandemic.
“It’s important to know there are steps we can take to lessen the stress and anxiety we might be feeling—and it’s okay to start with small steps,” Alewine said. “Do what works best for you, and make it something you can stick to.”
Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month was created by the Alzheimer’s Association in 2014, and is dedicated to encouraging a global conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, available resources and how you can get involved to support the cause, visit alz.org .