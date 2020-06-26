June 26 Mount Pleasant Emergency Special Council Meeting postponed

The Town of Mount Pleasant Emergency Special Council Meeting, scheduled for Friday, June 26 has been postponed. The purpose of this meeting was to discuss an Emergency Ordinance requiring persons to wear face coverings to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 during the public health emergency and recovery as well as discuss an Emergency Ordinance to temporarily suspend the normal operating procedures of Council Meetings. However, as not all council members were able to be present, the Council Meeting will be rescheduled.
Mayor Haynie said, “We will postpone today’s emergency meeting. Though we had a confirmed quorum, the will of Council is to wait until everyone can be present.”
A new date and time for the Emergency Special Council Meeting will be posted once determined. An amended agenda can be viewed here.