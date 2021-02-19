Join discussion series Black History All Year Long

The Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission introduces a new four-part discussion series on Feb. 25 called Black History All Year Long: Focus on Women. The role, impact, and unique challenges of Black women will be highlighted with four, 90-minute virtual programs held via Zoom.
The discussion series debuts during Black History Month, and continue throughout the year. The format for each event will include a historical overview, special guest, and moderated discussion, ending with a question and answer session.
The first event on the evening of Feb. 25, “Hair: From Pretty to Political,” will be a discussion on Black women’s hair from slavery to the present and its political role over the centuries with special guest Dr. Katie Catalon, president of the National Beauty Culturists’ League, Inc. Discussion will include pre-diasporic hair care, hair during slavery, black hair care in the 19th and 20th centuries, hair and the Black is Beautiful movement, and how Black women continue to use their hair to assert power, pride, and identity.
The series and its themes are as follows:
- February 25: Influence and challenges of hair
- May 6: Healthcare, childbearing, and birth
- August 19: 21st century implications of "colorism”
- October 21: Final resting places and traditions
Each program is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will focus on celebrating, respecting, and raising awareness about Black women. The program is free, but space is limited, and registration is required. Registered participants will be emailed a Zoom link prior to the start of the program.
For more information on these and other programs offered by Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.