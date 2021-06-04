Jean Castelli to help lead local center for children with autism and developmental disorders

Beautiful Gate Center, a private, non-profit developmental learning center for children and youth with developmental disabilities and autism, recently announced Jean Castelli as director of operations and training. In her new role, Castelli will oversee the center's operations, as well as human resources and community outreach for the organization's Charleston-based location.
Beautiful Gate Center serves individuals with developmental disabilities and autism spectrum disorders who are inadequately served in existing public and private special education programs due to the individual’s need for a broader range of intensive learning supports than traditional environments offer.
“I look forward to building on Beautiful Gate Center’s mission and helping lead our team to expand the center’s identity as Charleston’s most unique and enriching learning environment, where children with developmental disabilities and autism are able to gain the skills and support they need to realize their full potential and best quality of life”, said Castelli.
Castelli has more than 30 years of experience in leadership positions, having previously been responsible for the special education programs and services for a large suburban New York public school district. Prior to joining the Beautiful Gate Center, she served as a classroom teacher, principal, special education administrator and assistant superintendent.
Following her retirement from public education in 2018, Castelli transitioned to the private sector where she served as community outreach manager for an autism treatment and therapeutic services agency on Long Island, New York.
“Jean brings a high level of knowledge and expertise to the role and we are thrilled to welcome her to our growing team of dedicated professionals, clinicians and educators,” said Angela Muirhead, co-founder and executive director of Beautiful Gate Center.
The center will operate a diverse therapy clinic providing applied behavior analysis therapy, occupational therapy and speech and language pathology services with an emphasis on augmentative and alternative communication technology accepting private insurance and state Medicaid. In addition, to its clinical services, it also offers a year-round, private pay, center-based day treatment program for individuals who require more intensive learning supports.
Castelli received her undergraduate degree in health, physical education and recreation from Pennsylvania State University and a graduate degree in elementary education from Queens College. She also holds a professional diploma in school district administration from Long Island University.
For admissions information, please visit: https://www.beautifulgatecenter.org/admissions/.