IOP Beach Run changes to virtual format

Weather won't be a factor at this year's Isle of Palms Beach Run. Participants won't have to worry about the heat, humidity, tide levels or sand beneath their sneakers because the race has changed to a virtual format due to COVID-19.
The 22nd annual 5K and 10K will take place on Saturday, July 25, but instead of Front Beach it will take place at one's own choosing. Whether it be at home, neighborhood, park or other running destinations.
However, the Youth Fun Runs have been canceled. Awards will be mailed to male and female category winners overall and by age group in the 5K and 10K races.
On Monday, July 13 the IOP Recreation Committee convened for a regularly scheduled meeting. During a departmental report, IOP Recreation Center Director Norma Jean Page recommended the race be switched to virtual.
Previously, city staff and the Recreation Department explored opportunities of hosting the race in-person without exceeding 250 participants. This number came from Gov. Henry McMaster's guidelines.
Ultimately, the Recreation Committee concurred unanimously with Page that due to the unavoidable overcrowding in a concentrated area it wouldn't be feasible to safely social distance.
"(Virtual races) have been very successful in other areas," Page said. "That way we aren't exposing our staff or bringing people in to expose other people."
On the morning of July 1, a camp counselor at the IOP Recreation Center tested positive for COVID-19. Summer camp was suspended while the city hired a third-party contractor to sanitize the department.
Indoor facilities at the Recreation Center reopened on July 6. Page noted that summer camp is at 60% of normal participation and several counselors haven't returned since the incident.
The race's change in format comes just two weeks before the race. Organizers noted that $35 entry fees will not be refunded to those preregistered.
Race details
All runners will need to upload their race times by noon on Monday, July 27, to the event website page. Participants may enter only one event.
Shirt sizes will be limited and specific sizes may not be available. All registered will receive a t-shirt via mail within two weeks after the race.
To register for the IOP 2020 VIRTUAL Beach Run click here. Online Registration will close at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.
In related news, the Halfrubber Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 22 and the IOP Connector Run is set for Oct. 3. Both events are on a to-be-decided basis.