Inmates to receive holiday gifts from community-wide donations

During a year where contact with the outside world has been limited, inmates at Lieber and MacDougall Correctional Institutes will receive Christmas stockings with gifts and a handwritten card courtesy of a collaborative effort from Saint Clare of Assisi on Daniel Island and other local organizations.
Jady Fryml and Nancy Bloodgood, parishioners at Saint Clare of Assisi, lead the parish’s prison ministry team. Both of them volunteer with local prisons, but are unable to go into the prisons this year due to COVID-19 precautions, so a Christmas drive became their focus this season. Fryml said the aspect that amazes him the most is that everything came together in a few weeks.
“You just can’t raise this much money in this short period of time without God moving hearts and so that’s why it’s really a faith-based story,” Fryml said.
When Bloodgood presented the idea around a month ago, Fryml said he doubted they would raise $7,000 worth of items in such a short time frame. However, due to the generosity of the community, they exceeded their goal and raised $12,000.
All 1,750 inmates from both institutions will receive filled stockings and the extra money will go toward microwaves and basketballs for the prison.
Fryml said it’s amazing how everything came together. “It was one thing after another, every day there was something else that happened in terms of either money or people supporting,” he said.
The stockings will include t-shirts, socks, soap, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste and candy or cookies along with a handwritten Christmas card.
While Saint Clare of Assisi raised half the total amount, reaching the goal would not have been possible without the support of the community. Daniel Island Rotary Club donated $1,000. Churches in the area and beyond participated including Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Summerville and Saint Benedict Catholic Church. Prayer groups from Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant donated soaps and toothbrushes. One person in the prayer group had a t-shirt connection, so they paid less than $2 each for the shirts. Bloodgood said Charleston School of Law, MUSC’s cardiology department and dentist offices helped with the cause, too.
They also received support from individuals. One woman from Saint Clare of Assisi works with a homeless shelter, and alongside her financial donation, she was able to donate around 300 extra toothbrushes for the cause. Some schools participated by having students write cards for the inmates.
Fryml said being in prison is already isolating in itself, but not being able to see family over a long period of time can take a psychological toll.
“This is just a gift that says, ‘You’re not forgotten, you’re still part of God’s family and we’ll never forget you,’” he continued, “to me, that’s the heart of the gospel that nobody is outside of God’s love.”
Fryml and Bloodgood have gone back and forth delivering boxes of items to the correctional institutes. “It certainly brought tears to the eyes of some of the staff that were helping me unload,” Fryml said. “They were certainly moved by the abundance.”
Volunteers at the institutions will stuff the stockings due to security reasons and deliver them to the inmates around Christmas.
Bloodgood said the community response has been incredible. “Probably now that we’ve done this, it may be an annual event,” she said.