Inaugural local Medal of Honor Day planned for March 25

Major General James E. Livingston, USMC (Ret.), one of the 69 living recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor will serve as the keynote speaker for the Inaugural Charleston-area Medal of Honor Day Celebration on March 25.
The event will take place at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina Pavilion at 3:25 p.m .and is free to the public.
Major General Livingston was awarded his Medal of Honor by President Richard M. Nixon citing the heroic actions the then captain had undertaken in the Battle of Dai Do during a massive Viet Cong offensive from April 30 to May 3, 1968.
March 25 was designated by the U.S. Congress as National Medal of Honor Day because the first Medal of Honor was awarded on March 25, 1863.
“I would like to greet the springtime in the Charleston community with a new event that we can build for our young people, year by year. We moved the time to 3:25 as a symbol of the date, and to attract school age children to come to the event,” Livingston said.
“It is so important in our nation that we understand the price paid for American freedoms by so many in uniform. This is a way to encourage patriotism and selflessness,” the general stated.
“I am proud to be a part of the event and look for it to become part of the annual calendar for our great citizens, our military veterans, and our schoolchildren,” he said.
Recently, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society voted to move their national headquarter offices on the USS Yorktown to the planned landside facility that will be located at the entrance to Patriots Point once all conditions are met by their agreement.
The national headquarters has been located behind the National Medal of Honor Museum on the aircraft carrier since 1999.
Several proclamations are expected to be read in addition to the public unveiling of the visuals for the new National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center.
The facility will also house the exciting new Congressional Medal of Honor Museum.
A memorial reading of the names of the Medal of Honor’s 2020 deceased members will be conducted by George Patton Waters, grandson of WWII hero, General George S. Patton.