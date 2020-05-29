Imagine Your Story: Registration opens for CCPL Summer Reading Program

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) and Charleston County School District (CCSD) are working together to help students and children read more than ever this summer. This joint initiative is part of the library’s annual Summer Reading program, which provides incentives for reading during the summer months.
The programs for children, teens and adults run between June 6 and Aug. 15 this year and feature loads of free virtual online events and programs, as well as fun prizes provided by our generous community sponsors. It is as simple as this: Read. Log. Win.
“Summer Reading is the perfect time to read for fun while keeping students engaged,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “CCPL has always been a partner in educational success, with our Summer Reading program our way to help fight the summer slide.”
This is the third year that CCSD and CCPL have partnered to implement the programs, and as part of the collaboration, every student has been automatically registered for the program that corresponds to their age. Students who choose to participate can begin logging their reading on June 6.
"We strongly encourage our students to continue their reading during the summer break, and the Summer Reading Program offers our young students a way to enjoy fun activities while they read," added CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait. "We are fortunate to have an excellent public library system in Charleston County, and this program gives us an opportunity to partner to improve literacy and the love of reading among our young students."
Non-CCSD students who would like to sign up for Summer Reading may register online and begin logging their reading on June 6. This year’s theme for Summer Reading is Imagine Your Story, and there are exciting prizes and virtual online programs for children, teens, and adults. Prizes will be available for pickup at branches beginning June 22. Instructions for pickup will be released at a later date.
Children: Kids ages 11 and younger can earn prizes for reading or listening to stories. Rewards are distributed to kids who complete five, 15, and 30 hours of reading. Prizes include the S.C. Reading Medal, a Summer Reading T-Shirt, a brand-new K-5th grade book, vouchers for local attractions, and more. Enjoy a loaded schedule of virtual programs on CCPL's Facebook page (facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary) and website (ccpl.org) including live performances, STEM activities, crafts, and cooking lessons. Summer Reading for Babies is for pre-readers. Participants who complete 18 of the activities receive a board book, shaker egg, and storytime scarf.
Teens: Students entering grades 6-12 can win cool prizes for reading whatever they like. Teens are rewarded when they read five, 15, and 30 hours. Prizes include earbuds, fidget spinners, vouchers for local restaurants and attractions, a brand-new YA/middle grade book, a Summer Reading t-shirt, and more. Teens are eligible for weekly prize drawings for reading only five pages or five minutes per week. Twenty teens system-wide will win the grand prize, a $50 gift card and Kindle Fire 7 tablet.
Adults: Participants ages 18 and older earn prizes for reading five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include CCPL swag, a brand-new adult title, and a Summer Reading t-shirt. Adults who earn at least 200 points per week are entered into weekly drawings for gift cards. Four grand prize winners system-wide will receive a prize valued at $200.
For more information on virtual online programs, prizes and prize pickup, reading lists and registration, visit ccpl.org/summeronline.