HS student creates “Blessing Rocks” for East Cooper Medical Center

Taemaisha Collins

Far left: Taemaisha Collins with her mother Myra Collins. Left: Taemaisha Collins has placed hand-painted rocks with inspirational messages throughout East Cooper Medical Center’s campus in Mount Pleasant to create a more cheerful environment for healthcare workers.

East Cooper Medical Center recently recognized the generous efforts of Taemaisha Collins. Collins is a senior at Waccamaw High School in Pawley’s Island.

Collins has placed hand-painted rocks with inspirational messages throughout the hospital’s campus in Mount Pleasant to create a more cheerful environment for healthcare workers. Every six months, since 2018, she has added to the unique displays.

She began this initiative after completing a summer program at the South Carolina Governor’s School of Arts & Humanities.

“My inspiration behind the rocks was to brighten someone’s day, or turn a bad day good for someone when they saw the messages on my rocks,” said Collins. “I’ve been doing art since kindergarten. I want people to see the rocks and think ‘oh, the message on that rock is what I needed today.’

Collins’s mother, Myra Collins, is a mammography technician at the Charleston Breast Center at East Cooper Medical Center.

“As a mother, knowing my daughter thinks of others and their feelings lets me know that I raised her accordingly,” said Myra Collins. “When I stroll the East Cooper Medical Center campus and see the rocks that Taemiasha created, it just brings joy to my heart knowing that she painted them out of care and love. I am very grateful to have a daughter like her. I’ve known since she was three years old that she was a caring, beautiful soul.”

After graduating from Waccamaw High School, Collins will attend Clemson University in the fall, majoring in pre-profession health. She aspires to become an orthodontist.

