How to identify a utility scam

Dominion Energy wants people to know the warning signs of a utility scam and how to protect themselves.
"Criminals posing as Dominion Energy employees are constantly developing new scams designed to trick customers out of money or personal information," said Sam Dozier, Dominion Energy general manager of customer service. "The quickest way to protect yourself from a phone scam is to hang up and verify your account balance and payment due date online or on the Dominion Energy app."
Customers can download a free Dominion Energy app from the Apple and Google Play stores. Full mobile website functionality on the app allows customers to pay their bills from their mobile devices securely. Customers can also check balance information, verify past payments, start or stop service and even request a payment arrangement if needed.
Know the warning signs of a utility scam. Dominion Energy will never:
- Call to demand customers make immediate payment to avoid disconnection.
- Ask for payment using money orders, prepaid debit or gift cards.
- Request to enter a customer's home without proper identification, an appointment or a reported emergency.
- Employees do not ask for payment in person.
Follow these tips to protect against utility scammers:
- Hang up. If unsure whether a call is valid, even if Dominion Energy's number shows on the caller ID, immediately hang up and never provide personal information.
- Verify. Customers can verify account balances or due dates by signing into the Dominion Energy app, checking their account online, or by calling the number located on their energy bill.
- Ignore. Don't respond to suspicious emails or text messages. Don’t click on links or attachments prompting energy bill payment.
- Report. Tell local authorities about suspicious calls, texts and emails.