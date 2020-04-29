How sweet it is! East Cooper Girl Scouts accomplish record-breaking cookie sales

A record-breaking total of 70,908 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were sold this year by Girl Scouts in East Cooper Service Unit 650. Girls pulling wagons loaded with cookies, troop booth sales in front of area stores, and online cookie sales resulted in the sale of 68,556 boxes of cookies directly to Girl Scout customers.In addition, another 2,352 boxes were purchased by customers for donation to Cookies for a Cause. Thin Mints were the most popular variety sold, followed by Samoas and Tagalongs.
The top seller among the 365 Girl Scouts in the East Cooper Service Unit was third grader Brooklyn Stafford of Troop 3321 who sold over 3,000 boxes of cookies.
Girl Scouts, who have been selling cookies since 1917, use the proceeds raised from cookie sales to support not only the activities of individual troops, but also those of the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina (GSESC) council. GSESC serves girls and adults in twenty-one counties and offers camping opportunities at Camp Sandy Ridge. Scouts in the GSESC region sold over a million boxes of cookies. This year Girl Scouts were also able to opt to donate diapers to the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank in lieu of individual rewards or prizes for cookie sales.
In addition to helping fund Girl Scout activities and programming on a national and regional level, approximately$60,000 of this year’s sales proceeds will go directly to twenty-six East Cooper area troops to fund their activities, events, and community service projects. Some troops plan to use proceeds for field trips, such as attempting to conquer local climbing walls and ropes courses. Others will use proceeds to fund camping trips or travel to hike in the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. First grader Ellie Shaver of Troop 994 reports that the best part of selling cookies is earning money so that her troop can go more places.
The 2,352 boxes of cookies purchased by customers for donation to “Cookies For a Cause” will be provided to United States military service members serving overseas, on Navy vessels, or in Veteran’s hospitals; a little taste of home from troops to troops. The donated cookies are shipped by the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. (a non-partisan, non-political, non-sectarian organization) to be enjoyed and bring comfort to the women and men serving America in the armed forces.
Troop 756, a group of girls from kindergarten through sixth grade which meets at St. Benedict Catholic Church, recently donated several dozen boxes of cookies to the Feeding Our Heroes initiative which provides meals for health care workers at MUSC and Roper St. Francis. Additionally, the troop used their donation jar from the cookie booth sales to donate almost 500 diapers to the Junior League of Charleston's Diaper Bank.
This year was the first time the girls in Troop 3312 sold Girl Scout cookies. These second and third grade Brownies are proud of their accomplishments, having sold over 2,500 boxes of cookies and donating $556 to Cookies For a Cause. In addition, this troop donated several cases of cookies to MUSC employees working during the Covid-19 pandemic. Troop Co-leader Emily-Rose Howie says that their troop will use proceeds earned to purchase uniforms (the green vests that the girls will wear after they bridge to Girl Scouts Juniors) and to enjoy a troop visit to SkyZone. The Scouts in this troop learned many important life skills while selling cookies, such as how speak to the public at cookie booths (including how to speak up with their voice so they could be heard by customers), the importance of knowing their product to assist with sales, how to give change when working with cash, what to do and say when a potential customer says "no thank you," and about gratitude and thanking everyone that supported the troop.
Girl Scout Seniors in Troop 723, Wando high school students, served Girl Scout cookies for dessert following a homemade dinner they prepared for residents of the Fisher House. The troop plans to use cookie sales proceeds to assist in their Gold Award projects and to help defray costs next year as the troopworks towards earning an Adventurer badge by learning to S.C.U.B.A dive.
“It was fun to be able to load up our wagon to sell and deliver cookies this year.” explained Abby Finkenberg, a Senior Girl Scout in Troop 957. “Our customers were so excited that they got their cookies right then! Having cookies in-hand meant we were able to host more cookie booths on the weekends. With the extra earnings we will be able to help support our two troop’s Silver Award projects: our Blessings Box at All Saints Lutheran Church donating needed food and books to those in our community and our Paws4Life awareness program donating needed supplies to Pet Helpers and Charleston Animal Society. Plus, we have trips planned in the fall to North Carolina for rafting and apple-picking that our cookie earnings will help pay for. We are so thankful for our loyal Girl Scout Cookie customers!”
The Girl Scouts in East Cooper Service Unit 650 participated in a variety of community service projects during the year including the Beach/River Sweep, providing gifts to children in foster care through Birthdays For All, and visiting local nursing homes. The East Cooper Service Unit also hosted a Fall Camporee, World Thinking Day, and many badge earning events.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. The 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season included the seven classic varieties of cookies: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, S’mores, Toffee-tastics and the newest cookie,Lemon-Ups -- a crispy, tangy lemon cookie baked with a lemon glaze and inspiring messages baked into every treat.
“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”
Since its founding by Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low on March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, GSUSA have been building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The preeminent leadership development organization for girls, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.
Girls in the East Cooper area who are interested in joining Girl Scouts or adults who are interested in volunteering or forming a new troop can learn more at www.girlscoutsesc.org or by contacting Tyra Brabham, the Community Engagement Specialist for Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina Region 3 at (843) 552-9910 ext. 2410 or tyrabrabham@girlscoutsesc.org.