How COVID has affected Mount Pleasant hurricane prep

Two disasters at once is how town of Mount Pleasant emergency manager Amanda Knight described it.
The town is urging its residents this hurricane season to prepare more diligently than ever as the nation continues to wade through the varying effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The same precautions taken in previous years may not cut it this season, Knight said, while also stressing that the brave locals who have ridden out storms in years past must understand that the potential mix of a hurricane hitting this season during the storm of the current health crisis could be unlike anything before it.
“Right now, more than ever, having your plan in place is vitally important,” Knight said. “And how that will be different this year and that you may have to act on that plan pretty quickly is important to understand.”
The Atlantic hurricane season begins in June and lasts through the end of November. The town begins preparing in earnest long before but really never stops as past years and situations are constantly being studied to gain a better understanding of what worked and what was learned and how it can be applied moving forward.
“We’re continuously advancing our practice,” Knight said. “This year has thrown a little bit of a challenged into how we address emergency operation preparedness. Not only from the standpoint of trying to keep our staff safe but also from the standpoint of how hurricanes are changing the way they impact our area.”
Full activation during an emergency scenario includes roughly 300 town staff members. Different departments work together to create the most effective response possible. There are the obvious expectations for positions like first responders but also a long line of duties for personnel in things like logistics and finance that play important roles year-round too. Whether it be public services or even recreation department staff, most everyone employed by the town contributes in some way.
“We utilize our entire organization as needed,” Knight said. “We have an entire planning section that basically keeps us moving forward in anticipation of a response.”
Preparation has been slightly different this year under the stricter health guidelines of the times. Town facilities are cleaned four times a day and, like many organizations, the town is limited in how many people it can host at once. So rather than gathering in-person, things like Zoom and Microsoft Teams meetings are regularly used to connect the different departments. The infrastructure has been built to accommodate the network requirements.
The most important things for residents to understand, Knight said, is that this season is different from others. Waiting until the last minute to prepare or thinking because you’ve survived other storms that this will be the same is a mistake this time around. The town is encouraging residents to gather supplies now as so many items are already limited in stores. Residents should tweak their typical storm response plans with the understanding that things like travel and lodging will inevitably be different this year.
“Make sure you’re aware before you travel. If you’re planning to go stay with a family member, look at that location you’re going to and see what kind of COVID precautions they have in place so that you’re prepared,” said Lauren Sims, Chief of Community and Government Affairs in Mount Pleasant. “And do not wait because things can change very quickly overnight. Just because you survived Hurricane Hugo, you should not assume that this would be the same.”
Preparation for the possibility of a debilitating storm should have already been considered by local businesses and the town wants residents to consider the local economy even more once a storm has passed.
“From a responder, infrastructure side, I don’t think we’ll see a lot of variation. The variation is going to be in the economy. The economic impact of a hurricane is only going to be intensified because we’re already in this fragile, vulnerable state,” Knight said. “Businesses are functioning differently right now and we need to make sure that can continue during recovery from a storm. Buy gift cards online. Continue to support these businesses any way you can. This is a whole different scenario than before.”
“Most businesses in our area have it built in to mitigate the effects of a hurricane. But a lot of them are already going through the effects of the pandemic and just now kind of getting back on their feet,” Sims added. “Businesses need to know their limit. What is the point that we can do no more? Know that limit and have backup plans in place to safeguard as best you are able to.”
The town urges residents to stay updated through its online and social media presence. It’s already stocked with important information and will serve as a conduit for more in emergency situations. It’s also important to be sure to rely on official entities for the most accurate information. Much of that starts with the town’s own platforms.
“I think the big point here is that in the case of a hurricane and the severe impacts of a hurricane, let’s keep our wits about us,” Knight said. “We’ve been through the ringer as a community and a state and a globe. Be patient, be flexible, be responsible for ourselves and also let’s try to help each other through this.”