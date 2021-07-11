Horticulture Hotline: Wetting agents reduce watering needs

Possum’s “Wetting Agent with Biostimulants” is a product that helps water move deeper into the soil. This agent will help soften clay for water penetration and get rid of those localized dry spots in your lawn.
Sandy soils will also hold water longer and it will prevent localized dry spots. Wetting agents have been shown to reduce watering needs from 33 percent to 66 percent in Arizona and other areas where water is limited. If you could go from watering three times a week down to once a week or not at all, think of the savings.
The benefits of using a wetting agent is far greater than just the savings with the water company. Since the water would penetrate deeper into the soil, the root systems of your grass and plants would also grow deeper. As the roots of your grass and plants slough off and are replaced by new roots, organic material is increased in the area where these roots are shed, creating a deeper topsoil area.
A deeper root system will help in times of drought and can collect more nutrients from the soil. If you use fertilizer, a deeper root system will absorb more nutrients before they leach away; therefore, you can use lower fertilizer rates. If you use root-absorbing systemic fungicides or insecticides, a deeper root system will also “catch” these products more efficiently, giving you more “bang for your buck.”
When it rains, a yard treated with a wetting agent has less runoff. The rain penetrates the ground much easier, keeping the rain in your yard and not in the storm water drains. If you have ever poured water out on a dusty dirt road, and watched the water bead up and not penetrate the road, you have witnessed a hydrophobic soil condition.
If you add a little wetting agent to this water and poured it on the same road, the water would penetrate the dusty dirt road. By keeping the water in your lawn, you have the benefit of the water and nature will have less runoff into the marshes.
One of the biggest savings from using a wetting agent will come from reduced use of fungicides. Most fungi like water. By watering less, fungus populations should decrease.
Brown patch/large patch and gray leaf spot definitely comes to mind.
Many people travel over the summer. Wetting agents are great to add to hanging baskets or pots. Whether you are travelling or just want to increase your intervals between watering, a wetting agent with biostimulant should help you achieve a more uniform distribution of water and better hydrated plants.
If you prefer a granular product over a spray, try HumGranWet, a very cost-effective product that combines a wetting agent and humic acid. If you would rather spread than spray, check it out. HumGranWet has a very low use rate and long residual making it very affordable.
A healthy soil will help to prevent worms that eat the grass that you have worked so hard to grow, as well as fire ants, mosquitoes, gray leaf spot, aphids, scale, chinch bugs, white flies, and sooty mold. We won’t even think about snakes, ticks, rats, palmetto bugs, fruit flies, heat, humidity – ahh the Lowcountry!
