Horticulture Hotline: Top performers

Here are a few of my favorite top performers of the decade.
This one I love. It hits you right between the eyes. The tag is added to the neck of the Wet & Forget bottle. This tag is very red and states:
Failure! This product is only effective if you read the instructions thoroughly.
Failure to do so will result in you moaning and groaning that the product doesn’t work and generally being a pain in the bottom. Make a positive change in your life will you, and read the instructions.
This tag makes my, “Always read, understand and follow product label. The product label is a Federal Law” warning seem pretty tame. Products have to adhere to EPA guidelines. To get the “label” for a product the manufacturer must do extensive research on the formulation and on the efficacy of the product.
I have been selling control products since 1991 and using them for longer than that and I cannot remember the product ever not working when used according to the label (maybe because I’m so old, wet and forgot).
By the way, Wet & Forget is a super product for cleaning houses, sidewalks, driveways and many other things (check the label). It takes the chlorine out of cleaning outside and you do not need a pressure washer – just a pump-up sprayer. As the name implies just wet the surface and a few weeks – later it will be clean.
In the Lowcountry we have many citrus trees. Citrus leafminer can be an issue. An immediate top performer (introduced in 2020), are pheromone traps that attract the leafminers onto a sticky trap. No pesticides, safe for organic use, and lasts up to 15 weeks. You get the satisfaction of seeing the dead leafminers on the sticky trap.
Mole Patrol by RCO continues to control moles in a very cost-effective manner. New products on the market work well, but for the price, none beat Mole Patrol. After all, a dead mole is a dead mole. If you would rather not kill the mole, Repellex will do a good job of repelling a mole from an area.
I was handed this testimonial from Greg Lienert. “I started using Possum’s recipe for my lawn three years ago and I have never had a better lawn in the 35 years that I have been trying to grow the perfect lawn. Possum’s is awesome. I have the best lawn in the neighborhood.” That’s what I’m talking about – proactive lawn care.