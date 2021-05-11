Horticulture Hotline: Taking care of mulching

Pine straw is in short supply. Should I color my mulch with a spray dye to give it a new look?
Here are a few general facts about mulch.
- In the old days, the recommendations were the more mulch the better up to 6-8 inches. The latest research only recommends 2-3 inches.
- Always wait to apply mulch in the fall until after the leaves have dropped from your deciduous trees. In the spring, wait for the late leaf droppers like Live Oaks and Water Oaks to drop their leaves and ‘worms.’
- Be careful not to apply mulch right up to the trunks of plants, shrubs or trees. The trunk has a different cell structure than the roots and cannot handle prolonged periods of moisture. The moisture will soften the tissue and allow disease and insects to attack the trunk.
- The main purpose of mulch is to buffer the temperature extremes and suppress weeds. If your soil is naturally wet, it is better to have a very thin layer of mulch so that the ground dries out quicker. If your soil is dry, a thicker layer of mulch will help hold the water in the soil longer.
- When applying mulch around your house, try to keep an 18-24 inch mulch-free zone from the base of your home. You don’t want to give termites a way to breach the protective barrier around your house. You might even contact your professional pest manager to inform him that you have added mulch to your beds.
Nowadays, there are many synthetic options: synthetic pine straw, mulch made out of ground tennis shoes or mulch made from ground tires, also rocks, and dyed wood mulch that will keep their color longer. These mulches look good but will not add organic matter to your soil (except the dyed wood mulch).
When your pine straw has turned a little white but still looks clean, you can spray on some Brown Mulch Reviver. Just fluff up the straw with a rake and spray it and you have “new” mulch. You can even add weed killer or pre-emergent products to kill or prevent weeds at the same time. Since you don’t want to pile on mulch year after year this could save a lot of time and money. When I was working on Hilton Head Island, we did this with great results.
There are many types of wood mulch (hardwood, double shredded hardwood, pine nuggets, mini nuggets) that over a period of time will break down and help the organic content of your soil. Wood mulch will add more organic matter over a period of time than the pine straw.
If you like to have your cake and eat it too, you can apply Cotton Burr Compost at a depth of two inches and cover it with pine straw or wood mulch and this would immediately benefit your soil. Every time it rains or your irrigation runs, your plants would be receiving a tall drink of compost tea chocked full of nutrients.
This combination would also feed the beneficial micro-organisms in the soil and not tie up any nitrogen. The people (and their plants) that have tried this method have been extremely happy!
Always read, understand and follow product label.