Horticulture Hotline: Feed your lawn, trees and shrubs

Time is flying by once again! It is already mid-June. The record cool nights changed the way the grass came out of dormancy, along with the lack of rain. The heat brings new situations to the landscape. Humidity has definitely returned.
Right now, there is a great opportunity for those who love fragrance. I know I have mentioned this several times this spring, but usually the weather quickly goes from cold to hot and these flowers don’t last as long. Magnolias and Gardenias will stop you in their tracks with their fragrance! Either flower is great to pick and throw in your truck, car or in a room of your house for good smells all day long.
With the recent rains and warm nights Brown Patch/Large Patch has exploded. Treat while the areas are small if you didn’t treat preventatively. With this article is a photo of the disease starting up and another of a leaf blade. On the leaf blade you will notice the black, dead area where the leaf blade connects to the runner. That is where the disease attacks, killing the grass blade.
If you haven’t fed your trees, shrubs or turf since early spring, it is time to do it again.
If you have a sunny St. Augustine lawn, it is time to get some protection out there on your turf for chinch bugs. I don’t know how much any of us will be travelling, but you don’t want to leave town without protection for your lawn. Chinch bugs do a lot of damage – FAST! Your nice lawn then gets invaded by Bermuda grass and other weeds where the chinch bugs attacked. EcoVia EC is a NOP (National Organic Program) compliant product. Allectus and Acelepryn long-term control products. Bug Blaster, Cyonara, Bifen, and Lebanon Sevin will provide short term control.
Speaking of sunny yards, remember to protect yourself from the sun. Since I mostly hang around people who spend time in the sun, I have witnessed and heard many sun-related horror stories. These stories revolve around getting areas cut out and tested for skin cancer. Sometimes these areas can keep you out of a pool, ocean, or lake for months.
Drain flies are becoming an issue with all the good local vegetables and fruits being consumed in our kitchens. Using the scum eating microbes in InVade BioDrain will help eliminate the organic build up in drains that harbor the drain flies and the citrus oil will help reduce odors as well. The EcoVia EC will help if they are already getting active.
Mosquitoes are out and about looking for a blood meal. The high tides and rains we had, have ditches and other areas with enough water for mosquitoes to breed. Scout your yard for potential breeding sites. EcoVia EC is great on mosquitoes for an organic approach. LambaStar, Bifen, and Proflex for conventional control. Proflex has a built in growth regulator which is nice.
Moles just had their spring babies, so expect a surge in their population – wonderful!
Japanese beetles are on the scene, tearing up crepe myrtles, roses, and many other plants. These heavy eaters are easy to kill with a little persistence. Bifen, Cyonara, and many others will take care of the Japanese beetle. Traps also work if placed away from the preferred meal of the Japanese beetle and are more of an organic approach. EcoVia EC also works.
The baby mole crickets are hatching and the adults are dying off. Now is a good time to “flush” an area that you think might have mole crickets. Get two ounces of lemony dish soap in five gallons of water and slowly pour it over a 2 x 2 area where you have tunneling damage by mole crickets and see what comes out of the ground in the next 3 to 5 minutes.
Depending on your tolerance level, you can decide whether or not to treat. A golf green would have zero tolerance because the tunnels would affect the ball roll. EcoVia EC and Intice Perimeter are two products that should work for you. Allectus and Lebanon Sevin are conventional control products that will kill the baby mole crickets.
Always read, understand and follow product label.