Horticulture Hotline: Check list of items that should have been done

Today’s article is not as much of a “to do list” as a have you done it list.
I have been asked some form of this question a lot recently. “Should I mow down lower than I usually mow (scalp) and/or bag my clippings on the first cut of the year?”
Congratulations, you must be using a pre-emerge product for winter weeds or you would be mowing weeds! A lot of people will mow lower and collect the clippings to get rid of the “brown” in the grass. Not needed for good grass, just appearance.
By mowing lower you remove the brown grass (your green grass from last fall), and your lawn will appear greener – basically you are removing the brown leaves from your grass like raking up leaves from your trees. If you did nothing different, the new leaf blades would come through and the brown leaves would decompose.
If you have a whole lot of brown grass that does not look like it is going to decompose in a reasonable amount of time, using a bagging mower may be a good option for the first cut. Get back to your mulching mower as soon as possible, so your grass benefits from the returned organic matter and nutrients.
If you have been waiting for the weather to warm up, here is a brief checklist of things that should have been completed around the yard:
- Test the soil. You might be wasting your money. Over fertilizing or under fertilizing could affect your landscape. Soil tests provide valuable information for accurate fertilizing. Get on a program.
- Have you applied SeaHume G to lawn and beds for a healthy start?
- Have you applied a pre-emergent to lawn and beds? This late in the season use Dimension if it is your first application. It is never too late to pre-emerge, with our mild climate weeds germinate almost every day of the year.
- Have you drenched Dominion around plants with a history of insect problems?
- Have you applied a preventive fungicide to turf if you have a history of fungus (T-Methyl, Strobe G)?
- Mole Crickets overwinter
as adults and do their mating flights right now. Have you killed them now before they can make babies? Be sure your lawn and beds are free of fire ants, and if you have pets, fleas and ticks should be controlled. If you live near the woods, chiggers may be an issue. Granular Sevin will work on these pests.
- Have you gone through your irrigation system to be sure everything is operating correctly? In my travels through the Low
country, I have noticed many broken heads and heads that are spraying into the street. These low humidity days will dry out your grass and plants quickly. Plants and grass are putting out new leaves and need water. Wetting Agents will help get the water into the soil.
- The little fury terrorist of the yard is having babies now. Have you killed a mole recently or at least repelled one out of your yard?
- Is your lawn mower ready for another season? New blade? New air filter? New spark plug? New gas?
Have you measured your turf and bed areas so you know how much product you need to buy and apply to your yard? Getting the right amount of product on your lawn will determine the success of your efforts.
- Have you taken the time to enjoy the beauty of the Lowcountry? Use your mosquitoes and gnats Be Gone (organic and deet-free) for extra enjoyment.
Always read, understand and follow product label.
Bill Lamson-Scribner can be reached during the week at Possum’s Landscape and Pest Control Supply, 481 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant (971-9601). Or visit at possumsupply.com