Honors for fall 2020 awarded to Citadel cadets and students

The President's List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean's list and the Commandant's Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Cadets from Mount Pleasant who were recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2020 semester include:
Stephen Kaiser-Parlette, Timothy Overend, Charlotte Brailsford and Grayson Free.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
The more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester include:
Daniel Island students:
- Jack Blackburn
- Grayham Ives
- Wesley Munn
Isle of Palms students:
- Hayden Moore
Mount Pleasant students:
- Charlotte Brailsford
- Nicholas Johnson
- Joseph Lewis
- Amy Lorentzos-Lobo
- Marcus Newman
- Timothy Overend
- Walker Rhue
- Jacob Shapiro
- Gray Sobel
- Jack Walker
- John Wysong
- Peter Nastro
- Robert Jennings
- Benjamin Kicklighter
- Robert Crawford
- Riley Davis
- Michael Goodwin
- Andrew Jones
- Drexyl Blair
- James Gillam
- Michael Greco
- Kayla Houser
- Courtney Marsh
- Joseph Walters
- Nicholas Beveridge
- Brett Davis
- Dimitrios Fragopoulos
Sullivan's Island students:
- Mary Coastal Watkins
The following Citadel students from Mount Pleasant were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Drexyl Blair, James Gillam, Tara Hornor, Brian Jones, Laura Sullivan, and Jonathan Swartz.