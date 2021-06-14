Honor your graduate

Soon East Cooper young people will be walking across the stage to receive their well-earned diplomas. Our high school graduates deserve recognition for their perseverance and hard work during an unusually difficult year. To help our readers honor their graduates we offer the Moultrie News Virtual Class of 2021 section that features photos and information about local high school graduates.
The Moultrie News appreciates the support of Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, the Town Council and its staff for their sponsorship of our 2021 Graduation Section.
To enter a photo of your high school senior go to: MoultrieNews.com/graduation. We ask that only individual photos be uploaded. No group photos will be accepted. Submissions are accepted until June 30.
This online recognition for all East Cooper graduates is completely free. However, there is also the option, when submitting a photo online, for the graduate to be featured in an upcoming print edition of the Moultrie News. The cost is only $45 (1 column x 3 inches), $75 (2 columns x 3 inches) or $175 (2 columns x 6 inches).
“Our staff wishes each graduate a bright and successful future. We hope graduates will consider being recognized and honored in our free virtual graduation section,” said Moultrie News Publisher Vickey Boyd.
* * *
Charleston County high schools will hold outdoor, in-person ceremonies using COVID-19 protocols. The following list includes the dates, times, and location for each school’s event:
- Academic Magnet High School – 9:00 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, District 4 Regional Stadium (in North Charleston)
- Charleston County School of the Arts – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, District 4 Regional Stadium (in North Charleston)
- Early College High School – 9:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, District 4, Regional Stadium (in North Charleston)
- Military Magnet Academy – 6:30 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, District, 4 Regional Stadium (in North Charleston)
- Wando High School (three ceremonies) – 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021; 9:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021; and 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando’s campus)