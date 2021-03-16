High school students raise over $300,000 for blood cancer research

Over the past seven weeks, 15 high school students in the Lowcountry led fundraising teams for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year Campaign with each student motivated by a different connection to the cause.
On March 6, the fundraising total of $342,054 was announced at the virtual Grand Finale Celebration.
“This year, I think the students were particularly surprised by the total amount just because we are in the midst of a global pandemic and because there were so many challenges this year,” said Liba Buchanan, the campaign development manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Sophie Levenson, a junior at Porter-Guad School and leader for Team Conquering Cancer, became the 2021 Lowcountry Student of the Year with her team raising $100,227.50. The first runner-up was Team Unstoppable with $30,335 and the second runner-up was Team Wonderwork with $27,310.
Known as a philanthropic leadership development program, Students of the Year campaign leaders are tasked with reaching their fundraising goals while they receive mentorship and gain professional skills throughout the campaign.
Sarah McLean, a senior at Ashley Hall and a Daniel Island resident, has been involved with LLS since her freshman year of high school when she was a candidate. Since then, she’s been a part of the leadership team that provides support to the candidates throughout the process.
“We’re there to sort of guide them along and give them inspiration, feedback and motivate them … because this is a large undertaking,” said McLean, who served as chair for the leadership team this year.
McLean became involved with the organization during the inaugural Lowcountry Students of the Year Campaign in 2018. She said being a part of the organization was exactly where she belonged after her cousin died due to blood cancer complications.
“After seeing my cousin struggle with cancer, I really did realize we need a world without cancer and we need to achieve it. Even as a high school student, there’s something that I was able to do,” McLean said.
After being involved with the organization over the last four years, she said there is nothing she would have done differently. She said this year was her favorite, despite adjusting to the pandemic, and she was “blown away” by the participation.
Buchanan said fundraising proved to be an even more daunting task this year due to the pandemic, but the students rose to the challenge.
“I’m really proud of how hard they worked and how relentless they were,” Buchanan said. “They truly never gave up.”
McLean, along with a few other participants, had the idea to sell clothes on Instagram to raise money for the cause. McLean said not only did it spread awareness of the organization across the country with the furthest order going to California, but it became a way to fundraise during the pandemic.
“[The students] were really creative. They came up with new fundraising strategies that were safe and could be done virtually,” Buchanan said.
Savannah Stanton, a senior at Wando High School and leader of Team Brauer Power, said the campaign was an “incredible experience.”
“I feel like I’ve even just grown as a person. It was really amazing to work with the community on something that we can all somewhat relate to,” Stanton said.
Stanton said most people she spoke with had a direct connection to cancer, whether it was blood cancer or another type, so it was easy for others to relate to the cause. For Stanton, she became involved with LLS in support of her friend, Brauer Dowd, who is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor. Team Brauer Power raised $10,000 and Stanton personally raised over $6,500.
Stanton said the best part was honoring the spotlighted heroes because they gave participants a perspective of their impact on blood cancer research.
At the Grand Finale Celebration, which was over Zoom this year, participants heard from two blood cancer patients, 14-year-old Claire and Brady who is 10.
“It was really such an amazing experience to be able to meet these people who are going through cancer right now and it’s such an inspiration to see all their strengths,” said Caitlin Keffer, a junior at Bishop England High School and co-leader of Team Cure Crew with McKenna Young.
Team Cure Crew raised a total of $18,515, which surpassed the team’s goal of $15,000. “I was blown away by the support of our community,” Young said.
Buchanan said collectively the teams received sponsorship from donors across the Lowcountry, the state and country. “It really motivated the entire community to get involved,” she said.
At the celebration event, they announced Citizenship Awards to Students of the Year teams. Team Long Strong, led by Kendall Long, a senior at Bishop England High School, received the Mission Integration Award. Team Vision of Us, led by students from Palmetto Scholars Academy, received the Community Involvement Award.
Other campaign leaders from the East Cooper area include Bishop England student, Sadie Bailey with Team Sadie; Ali and Tegan McInnes with Team Macs from Lucy Beckham High School; and Katherine Nguyen with Team The Cure Campaign from Academic Magnet High School.
McLean, who walked alongside many of the candidates throughout the fundraising process, hopes they learned how to delegate, communicate and execute their ideas, which are all skills she learned throughout her involvement. In addition, she hopes they felt the impact of their work.
“I hope they gained the realization that we’re doing this for such a larger cause than ourselves and that it was not only for the Charleston community but for cancer everywhere,” McLean said.
Stanton would recommend the campaign to anyone who is thinking about getting involved. “It’s really a life changing event and it really opened my eyes to how much you can change in a short amount of time,” Stanton said.
Buchanan said nominations are open for the 2022 Students of the Year campaign. Anyone interested in learning more can visit studentsoftheyear.org .