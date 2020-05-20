Heron's Pointe neighbors decorate new speed bump during quarantine

Recently, a new speed bump was added in Heron's Pointe Neighborhood in Mount Pleasant. Several neighbors decided they would take advantage of their time spent at home during quarantine to create a chalk masterpiece on the speed hump.
Together Lucy Kersting, Mason Koval, Ava Frazer, Jacob Berlin, Ellen Michael Rowell and Mason Frazer placed painters tape on the speed hump and chalked each segment in with a different color. Once all sections were colored in, they removed the tape revealing their artistic masterpiece for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy.