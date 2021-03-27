Help Me Grow SC announces grant award winners

Help Me Grow South Carolina has selected a pair of organizations from the Midlands and the Lowcountry to receive the first round of its network partner grants.
Calhoun County First Steps and ICNA Relief Shifa Free Clinic will each receive a $10,000 grant in addition to becoming the first official members of the Help Me Grow partner network.
“We are so pleased to launch HMG SC’s partner network with these two first round grantees, Help Me Grow SC State Director Jane Witowski said. “Both organizations truly understand the needs of the families in their communities, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them to make sure the development and behavioral health needs of young children are met.”
Help Me Grow SC launched a state office at South Carolina Infant Mental Health Association in 2020 with the intention of establishing a statewide network that will build capacity among communities to provide access to services for young children and their families. The network partner grants are designed to assist recipients in establishing, enhancing and maintaining a network of community partners providing child development services and resources to local families and community members.
Shifa Free Clinic in Mount Pleasant offers a number of services, including primary care, prenatal, gynecology, pediatrics, dermatology, vision, dental and mental health from an experienced staff – all free of charge. It is part of the national ICNA Relief.
Calhoun County First Steps works to assist families to help their children be healthy and ready to succeed upon entering kindergarten. Its focus of child development, early literacy and school readiness make it a natural partner as it serves children from birth through age five in Calhoun County, part of the Columbia Metropolitan Statistical Area.
“We are very excited to receive this grant,” Shifa Clinic Founder and Medical Director Dr. Reshma Khan said. “This will open up new avenues for us to reach the 0-5 years population and we are looking forward to using this grant for the betterment of the community. There are already a lot of plans and we are excited to now put them into action.”
Help Me Grow South Carolina is a cross-sector, systems-based approach that connects families to the resources they need to help all children thrive. It builds and maintains a network of community resources across sectors and coordinates service across the network. Established in 2008 as one of the first five state affiliates of a national model, HMG SC engages in effective outreach to ensure a consistent and best practice approach among child health providers and community-based organizations.
Help Me Grow SC will offer its next round of network partner grant funding in Summer 2021.